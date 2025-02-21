Hawaii island police identify Hilo man fatally shot on Wednesday

Hawaii island police today identified the man shot to death early Wednesday morning in Hilo as 36-year-old Brandon Shane Kalani Castillias of Hilo.

A forensic pathologist performed an autopsy this morning and ruled the manner of death as homicide due to a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday to a residence on the 1600 block of Maunakai Street in the Waiakea Uka neighborhood after a woman called police dispatch requesting police and an ambulance after hearing a gunshot in front of her home.

“The caller heard a gunshot fronting the residence following a brief altercation. I’m not going to say that the caller witnessed the shooting,” Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hawaii Police Department’s East Hawaii Criminal Investigation Division told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

Upon arrival, responding officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel found Castillias, who appeared lifeless, on the roadway fronting the residence with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Castillias was transported to Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:39 a.m.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Amon-Wilkins said Castillias didn’t live at the residence where his body was found.

Investigators think several people were in the area when the shooting occurred, according to Amon-Wilkins.

“At this point, it’s unclear how many of them were involved in the altercation itself,” he said.

Police detectives executed search warrants at the residence and for a vehicle recovered from the home’s driveway.

The investigation is classified as second-degree murder.

“We don’t have a motive at this point,” Amon-Wilkins said. “We have a couple of persons of interest.”

Police ask anyone who was in the area on Maunakai Street shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday or who has information about the fatal shooting to contact Detective Amy Omaya at (808) 961-2381 or Amy.Omaya@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

“We believe there were other people in the area when this occurred, and we request that they come forward and give us a statement,” Amon-Wilkins said.