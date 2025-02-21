Hawaii island police identify Hilo man fatally shot on Wednesday
Hawaii island police today identified the man shot to death early Wednesday morning in Hilo as 36-year-old Brandon Shane Kalani Castillias of Hilo.
A forensic pathologist performed an autopsy this morning and ruled the manner of death as homicide due to a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.
Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday to a residence on the 1600 block of Maunakai Street in the Waiakea Uka neighborhood after a woman called police dispatch requesting police and an ambulance after hearing a gunshot in front of her home.
“The caller heard a gunshot fronting the residence following a brief altercation. I’m not going to say that the caller witnessed the shooting,” Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hawaii Police Department’s East Hawaii Criminal Investigation Division told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
Upon arrival, responding officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel found Castillias, who appeared lifeless, on the roadway fronting the residence with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Castillias was transported to Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:39 a.m.
Amon-Wilkins said Castillias didn’t live at the residence where his body was found.
Investigators think several people were in the area when the shooting occurred, according to Amon-Wilkins.
“At this point, it’s unclear how many of them were involved in the altercation itself,” he said.
Police detectives executed search warrants at the residence and for a vehicle recovered from the home’s driveway.
The investigation is classified as second-degree murder.
“We don’t have a motive at this point,” Amon-Wilkins said. “We have a couple of persons of interest.”
Police ask anyone who was in the area on Maunakai Street shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday or who has information about the fatal shooting to contact Detective Amy Omaya at (808) 961-2381 or Amy.Omaya@hawaiicounty.gov.
Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
“We believe there were other people in the area when this occurred, and we request that they come forward and give us a statement,” Amon-Wilkins said.