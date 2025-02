Defendant Eric Thompson sat in court during his first trial for the January 2022 murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara, in July 2023.

Judge Paul Wong released the jury in the Eric Thompson murder trial early today, after three and a half hours of deliberation at First Circuit Court in Honolulu.

This marked two full days of deliberation, which began at noon on Wednesday.

Thompson is accused of murder in the Jan. 12, 2022, shooting of his wife’s ex-lover, acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara.

Jurors will resume deliberation at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A Judiciary spokesman did not provide reason for the jury’s early release today.