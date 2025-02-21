Kauai hit-and-run victim, 30, has died, family says

A 30-year-old man struck by a car on Kauai in a hit-and-run incident last week has died, according to his family.

The family has identified him as Kailon Tyndzik, and friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign for his medical expenses.

In the latest update, the family announced Thursday that they had said goodbye to Tyndzik after all medical attempts were made to save him.

Amy Taber, GoFundMe organizer, said in an email that Tyndzik was surrounded by friends and family as everyone shared their favorite stories about him and the positive impact he had in all their lives.

“Kailon has been surrounded by friends, family, and loved ones this past week and today his room was beyond max capacity,” said an update posted Thursday. “Stories were told while laughs and tears flowed. The outpouring of support from all of you has been so appreciated.”

He had been in critical condition at The Queen’s Medical Center ICU, where he had been transferred from Wilcox Medical Center.

On the night of Feb. 12, Tyndzik was skateboarding when he was struck by an unknown vehicle in the southbound lane of Nawilwili Road, the family said.

Police said the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. and commenced a search for the driver and vehicle as well as information from possible witnesses.

Police later arrested a suspect in connection with the hit-and-run — Salvin Hilario, 54, with no permanent address.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury, leaving the scene of a collision with serious bodily injury, driving without a valid driver’s license, reckless driving and inattention to driving.

His family described Tyndzik’s injuries as severe, with multiple skull fractures, brain swelling and internal bleeding, and doctors had placed him in a medically-induced coma.

He was an avid surfer who had worked as an Ocean Safety lifeguard and had an infectious smile and adventurous spirit. His family said he lived his life “as a humble hero and will continue to do so as an organ donor, answering prayers for countless families.”

The family thanked the medical staff at both Wilcox and Queen’s for taking good care of Tyndzik, saying, “every nurse was so compassionate to all of us.”

Taber said the family is working on a foundation to honor Tyndzik and his legacy.