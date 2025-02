A woman in her 90s is in critical condition after being struck by a car as a pedestrian in Kahuku, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Leleuli Street at about 7:30 a.m. today for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Paramedics treated the woman for life-threatening injuries and took her to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information was available.