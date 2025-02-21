Letter: Anti-DEI action will rear head in coming months

Friday, February 21, 2025
The dismantling of equal opportunity employment and affirmative action regulations will result in a complete rewrite of personnel regulations that have been in place for over 60 years. Training in personnel services will take a completely different turn. Recruitment of females and minorities will no longer be mentioned in training.
The results of this will show up in less than six months, with fewer women and minorities in visible roles like today’s commercials.
Jay Pineda
Waikiki
