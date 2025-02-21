Letter: Anti-DEI action will rear head in coming months

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The dismantling of equal opportunity employment and affirmative action regulations will result in a complete rewrite of personnel regulations that have been in place for over 60 years. Training in personnel services will take a completely different turn. Recruitment of females and minorities will no longer be mentioned in training.

The results of this will show up in less than six months, with fewer women and minorities in visible roles like today’s commercials.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter