Letter: Century-old Jones Act holding back progress

Rep. Ed Case and Rep. James Moylan from Guam have my full backing to make Hawaii exempt from the Jones Act, which is an archaic 100-year-old law that does not resonate with our times. Having a foreign-flagged ship deliver goods straight away will save us 30% and expedite delivery times without having to transfer goods to a U.S.-flagged ship in a continental U.S. port before continuing on to Alaska, Hawaii and Guam.

What is the hold up when they can uphold the Jones Act for the contiguous 48 states and just make Alaska, Hawaii and the territory of Guam exempt? Let common sense prevail.

Byron “Jiro” Kaneshiro

Wahiawa

