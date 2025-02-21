Letter: Nuclear power might be worth a second look

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A letter writer takes state Sen. Glenn Wakai to task for proposing nuclear energy for Hawaii via misinformation and a pipe dream project of small nuclear reactors (“Don’t waste funds on nuclear pipe dream,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 16). This is not Sen. Wakai’s first jaunt at grandstanding without a complete grasp of the facts or the real issues. Notwithstanding this shortcoming, nuclear power does have a place alongside Hawaii’s other renewable energy solutions.

Various providers are proposing and installing fields of solar panels to supply immediate and stored energy for our power needs. These solar panel installations deprive Hawaii of much needed food growing fields. A simpler solution would be to utilize nuclear power — in whatever format that will work — to charge storage batteries that could provide the power we need without reliance on sun or wind sources.

Let’s spend our time on solutions that can actually provide usable results without unintended consequences.

Miles Baidack

Hawaii Kai

