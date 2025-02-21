Letter: Pass bill to lower BAC limit, keep streets safe

Friday, February 21, 2025
72°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Again this year, our lawmakers have an opportunity to pass lifesaving legislation by lowering the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) for driving from 0.08% to 0.05%. It’s time to make this change a reality.
As a mental health therapist, I’ve seen how alcohol-related tragedies devastate families and communities. Even moderate drinking impairs judgment and reaction time — putting lives at risk.
As a mother, I want my children to grow up in a state that prioritizes safety. Lowering the BAC to 0.05% is a proven way to reduce impaired driving and stop these senseless deaths.
Alcohol-related traffic fatalities are completely preventable. Let’s not wait another year. I implore our lawmakers to take a stand for safer roads now.
Ann Collins
Makawao, Maui
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter