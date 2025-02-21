Letter: Pass bill to lower BAC limit, keep streets safe

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Again this year, our lawmakers have an opportunity to pass lifesaving legislation by lowering the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) for driving from 0.08% to 0.05%. It’s time to make this change a reality.

As a mental health therapist, I’ve seen how alcohol-related tragedies devastate families and communities. Even moderate drinking impairs judgment and reaction time — putting lives at risk.

As a mother, I want my children to grow up in a state that prioritizes safety. Lowering the BAC to 0.05% is a proven way to reduce impaired driving and stop these senseless deaths.

Alcohol-related traffic fatalities are completely preventable. Let’s not wait another year. I implore our lawmakers to take a stand for safer roads now.

Ann Collins

Makawao, Maui

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter