Off the news: FDA can no longer use ‘prohibited words’

Is there a conflict brewing between guidance issued by the Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-led U.S. Health and Human Services Department (HHSD) and orders issued by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA)?

On Wednesday, the HHSD announced “sex-based definitions” for gender recognizing two sexes: male and female, members of which can be described as “man” or “woman.” However, FDA scientists have received a list of “prohibited words” that include “woman,” “disabled” and “elderly.”

Women, people with disabilities and the elderly are standing by.