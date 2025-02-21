Off the news: FDA can no longer use ‘prohibited words’

Friday, February 21, 2025
Is there a conflict brewing between guidance issued by the Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-led U.S. Health and Human Services Department (HHSD) and orders issued by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA)?
On Wednesday, the HHSD announced “sex-based definitions” for gender recognizing two sexes: male and female, members of which can be described as “man” or “woman.” However, FDA scientists have received a list of “prohibited words” that include “woman,” “disabled” and “elderly.”
Women, people with disabilities and the elderly are standing by.