Off the news: Federal job cuts hit isle wildlife resources

Hawaii’s wildlife is in danger. Federal job cuts made in the name of government efficiency are chipping away at personnel attending to the state’s 10 National Wildlife Refuge sites. These positions include stewards of endemic species, including rare and endangered fauna like the iiwi.

The Trump administration slim-down, which also impacts state departments and agencies seeking federal funds, is being fought in court by state Attorney General Anne E. Lopez and a cadre of colleagues across the country. Lopez warns the state stands to lose much if Trump’s efforts are successful. Hawaii’s natural splendor, a source of isle identity and pride, must not be part of that loss.