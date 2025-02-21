On the Move: Conrad Figueroa

Central Pacific Bank has hired Conrad Figueroa as senior vice president and director of mainland lending, within the bank’s credit strategies and solutions team. Figueroa joins the bank with more than 25 years’ experience in commercial executive banking, including as West Coast division manager at a mainland- based bank, and holding positions as business banking officer, branch manager, personal financial officer and relationship manager for a regional commercial banking office.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.