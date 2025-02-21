Plan to develop geothermal sites on Hawaiian home lands draws opposition

A state proposal to locate possible geothermal well sites on Hawaiian home lands has Hawaii island residents pushing back.

House Bill 1307 is a measure under discussion in the Legislature, introduced by 13 lawmakers, including two from the Big Island: Hilo Rep. Matthias Kusch and Kona Rep. Nicole Lowen.

Although brief, the bill has generated substantial controversy by proposing to authorize an unspecified amount of funds be allocated to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands “to fund water well development for geophysical investigation, exploration, and identification of geothermal resources on Hawaiian home lands.”

The measure is a follow-up to a 2022 bill that appropriated $500,000 to the DHHL for the same purpose.

According to testimony by Kali Watson, chair of the Hawaiian Homes Commission, the additional funds in HB 1307 would be used to drill exploratory holes at previously examined sites, water well development, hiring consultants and more.

DHHL documents submitted by Watson indicate the main sites under consideration are on the Big Island: Kawaihae, South Point and Humuula. That last site is considered the preferred development site and is located directly next to the Pohakuloa Training Area.

Based on the results of further investigations into potential sites, DHHL plans to eventually enter into a power-purchasing agreement with “an experienced geothermal developer/ operator,” according to the DHHL documents. The documents also state that DHHL will request $20 million for those further investigations.

While the bill has successfully passed two committees in the House this session — the Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection voted unanimously in support of the measure, while one member of the Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs voted against it — it has generated significant opposition from Big Island DHHL beneficiaries.

Hilo resident Terri Napeahi said the Hawaiian Homes Commission has developed this plan without beneficiary consultation, and she alleged a conflict of interest involving the commission because Hilo District Commissioner Mike Kaleikini is senior director of Hawaii affairs for Puna Geothermal Venture.

Napeahi and many other testifiers also wrote about alleged negative health impacts caused by PGV’s activities.

“My father suffers from 90% mercury poisoning, a direct result of the toxins released by the nearby geothermal plant,” wrote Puna resident Jasmine Steiner. “I myself have been diagnosed with multiple chronic illnesses, and my child has had to withdraw from public school due to the toxic air caused by geothermal emissions. These are not isolated incidents. Many in our community experience similar health issues, yet our cries for help have been largely ignored.”

“Geothermal fluids extracted during the process may contain toxic substances, including mercury, arsenic, and boron,” wrote Maki Morinoue of Holualoa. “If not managed properly, these substances can contaminate soil and water resources, adversely affecting both environmental and human health.”

Still others noted that Hawaiian home lands have repeatedly been subjected to exploitation and development that leaves Native Hawaiian beneficiaries bearing the impacts.

“Everything on DHHL lands but Hawaiians” was a refrain repeated across public testimony, referring to other developments such as the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant, Mauna Kea Access Road, Parker Ranch and more.

Neither Kaleikini nor other PGV representatives have testified about HB 1307.

Some testifiers instead supported a different bill, Senate Bill 1269, which would allocate an unspecified amount of funds to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism for similar geothermal investigation on all islands but Oahu, which would not involve DHHL lands.

The House Finance Committee will discuss HB 1307 at noon today. SB 1269 has passed both Senate committees with only one vote in opposition.