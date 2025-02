Scoreboard – February 21, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Wichita State vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I Championships:

Championship at Stan Sheriff Center, Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. Third Place at Stan Sherff Center, University vs.

Kahuku, 1 p.m. Fifth Place at Kalani, Kailua vs. Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

HHSAA Boys Division II

Championships: Championship at Stan Sheriff Center, Seabury Hall vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m. Third Place, Kohala vs. Aiea,

3 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center. Consolation at Kalani, Kauai vs. Damien, 5 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Loyola Marymount vs.

Hawaii, 8:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. USC,

9:45 a.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m.; Loyola Marymount vs. TCU, 12:15 p.m.; Arizona State vs. USC, 1:30 p.m.; Stanford vs. UCLA, 2:45 p.m.; TCU vs. Arizona State, 4 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach, Waikiki.

TENNIS

College men: Eastern Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

WRESTLING

Texaco/HHSAA State Championships: Preliminary Round, Quarterfinals,

Consolation Rounds 1-3, starting at 10 a.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Wichita State vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC San Diego vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, UCLA vs. Loyola Marymount, 8:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 9:45 a.m.; Loyola Marymount vs. Arizona State,

11 a.m.; TCU vs. Hawaii, 12:15 p.m.; UCLA vs. USC, 1:30 p.m.; Arizona State vs. Stanford, 2:45 p.m.; TCU vs. USC,

4 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach, Waikiki.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand

Island Park.

TENNIS

College men: Eastern Washington vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

Texaco/HHSAA State Championships: Semifinals & Consolation Rounds 4, 9:30 a.m.; Third Place and Fifth Place Matches,

1 p.m.; Championship Finals, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

COLLEGE women

Big West

Wednesday

At Riverside, Calif.

Hawaii 6, UC Riverside 1

Singles

Ramey Yu (UCR) def. Peppi Ramstedt (UH) 6-4, 2-6, 10-6

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Niki Shahbazi (UCR) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Joelle Lanz (UH) def. Crystal Kim (UCR) 6-3, 6-1

Emma Forgac (UH) def. Kei Kato (UCR) 6-4, 6-1

Hannah Galindo (UH) def. Chloe Vu (UCR) 7-5, 6-4

Allaire Berl (UH) def. Sam Condevillamar (UCR) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Yu/Kato (UCR) def. Ramstedt/Sheena

Masuda (UH) 6-4

Homolkova/Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Shahbazi/Condevillamar (UCR) 6-2

Galindo/Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) def. Vu/Kim (UCR) 6-1

PacWest

Thursday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Hawaii Hilo 6, Chaminade 1

Singles

McKenna Mountain (Hilo) def. Kylie Ye (CU) 6-1, 6-1

Marie Cordonnier (Hilo) def. Isabella

Minaudo (CU) 6-0, 6-0

Mila Srebro (Hilo) def. Kirra Carvalho (CU) 6-0, 6-1

Lehua Jordan (Hilo) def. Selena Buttery (CU) 6-2, 6-2

Cami Oyama (Hilo) def. Danica Palmer (CU) 6-0, 6-0

Carine Bleasdell (CU) win by default

Doubles

Cordonnier/Srebro (Hilo) def. Ye/Minaudo (CU) 6-3

Mountain/Oyama (Hilo) def. Carvalho/ Berylin Lau 6-0

Selena/ Carine Bleasdel (CU) win by

default

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic

At Queen’s Beach, Waikiki

Thursday

No. 11 Arizona State 5, No. 12 Hawaii 0

Ava Williamson/Daniella Kensinger def.

Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo 21-15, 21-16

Anya Pemberton/Olivia McElroy def. Julia Lawrenz/Sydney Amiatu 21-13, 21-19

Tori Clement/Ava Kirunchyk def. Alana

Embry/Sydney Miller 14-21, 21-17, 18-16

Ava Haughy/Arden Besecker def. Jesse Mann/Jasmine Wandeler 21-18, 21-18

Zoe Taylor/Kendall Whitmarsh def. Ayva Moi/Amirah Ali 21-5, 21-17

Carys Thomas/Kaydon Meyers (ASU) vs. Kristen Serrano/Sophie Buschmann (UH),

no result

No. 1 USC 3, No. 12 Hawaii 2

Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) def. Mabyn Thomas/Madison White (USC)

21-19, 21-18

Zoey Henson/Maya Gessner (USC) def. Julia Lawrenz/Sydney Amiatu (UH) 21-8, 21-19

Kennedy Coakley/Ashley Pater (USC) def. Alana Embry/Sydney Miller (UH) 21-13,

19-21, 15-10

Jasmine Wandeler/Jesse Mann (UH) def. Madison Goellner/Ella Larkin (USC)

21-18, 21-17

Delaney Karl/Kaileigh Truslow (USC) def. Kristen Serrano/Sophie Buschmann (UH) 21-13, 21-12

Grace Hong/Jess Horwath (USC) vs.

Kendall Kaelin/Tessa Marocco (UH),

no result

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Waiakea def. Pahoa 25-12, 20-25, 18-25,

25-22, 16-13

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Thursday

EAST

Albany 79, Maine 68

Austin Peay 92, Queens of Charlotte 78

Binghamton 79, New Hampshire 60

Central Arkansas 82, West Georgia 71

Charleston 73, Northeastern 62

Drexel 78, Delaware 74

Eastern Illinois 63, Southern Indiana 54

James Madison 83, Georgia St. 63

Marshall 81, Old Dominion 77

Maryland 88, Southern California 71

Massachusetts Lowell 98, UMBC 79

Mercyhurst 65, Fairleigh Dickinson 60

Monmouth-NJ 68, Hofstra 62

Radford 77, UNC Asheville 53

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, Le Moyne 76, OT

Vermont 59, Bryant 55

Wagner 63, Stonehill 57

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 75, Southern Utah 59

Appalachian St. 79, Georgia South. 74, OT

Coastal Carolina 87, Southern Miss 78

Elon University 69, Towson 63

Florida Gulf Coast 83, Stetson 80

Kennesaw St. 83, Texas-El Paso 73

Lipscomb 75, North Alabama 63

Louisiana Tech 85, Mid. Tennessee St. 74

New Mexico St. 61, Jacksonville St. 52

North Carolina A&T 53, Campbell 50

North Florida 77, Jacksonville 73

Tennessee Tech 71, Tenn-Martin 66, OT

UL Lafayette 72, Troy 69

Wichita St. 75, Florida Atlantic 68

MIDWEST

Bellarmine 80, Eastern Kentucky 74

Central Conn. St. 81, Chicago St. 75

Lindenwood 93, Little Rock 92, OT

Northwestern 70, Ohio St. 49

SE Missouri St. 87, Western Illinois 66

SIU Edwardsville 80, Morehead St. 62

Sam Houston St. 78, Western Kentucky 62

WEST

CSU Bakersfield 71, UC Davis 66

CSU Northridge 84, UC Irvine 72

Idaho 83, Northern Arizona 78

Idaho State 82, Portland St. 74

No. Colorado 95, Eastern Washington 76

Oregon St. 84, Pepperdine 78

Sacramento State 80, Weber St. 77

San Francisco 71, Pacific 58

Santa Clara 76, Loyola Marymount 61

UC Riverside 87, Long Beach St. 66

UC San Diego 81, Cal Poly SLO 67

UC Santa Barbara 86, CSU Fullerton 56

Utah Valley 79, Utah Tech 77, OT

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC San Diego 13 2 .867 — 23 4

UC Irvine 12 3 .800 1 22 5

CS Northridge 11 4 .733 2 19 7

UC Riverside 11 5 .688 21⁄2 18 10

UC Davis 9 7 .563 41⁄2 15 12

UCSB 9 7 .563 41⁄2 17 10

Hawaii 6 9 .400 7 14 12

CSU Bakersfield 6 10 .375 71⁄2 12 16

Cal Poly 4 11 .267 9 10 17

Long Beach St. 3 12 .200 10 7 20

CS Fullerton 1 15 .063 121⁄2 6 22

Thursday

Cal State Bakersfield 71, UC Davis 66

UC San Diego 81, Cal Poly 67

Cal State Northridge 84, UC Irvine 72

UC Santa Barbara 86, CS Fullerton 56

UC Riverside 87, Long Beach State 66

Saturday

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

Cal State Northridge at UC Davis

UC Riverside at Cal Poly

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State

UC Irvine at Cal State Bakersfield

COLLEGE WOMEN

Thursday

Top 25

No. 1 Notre Dame 82, Miami 42

No. 3 UCLA 70, No. 25 Illinois 55

No. 6 South Carolina 95, Arkansas 55

No. 7 LSU 79, Georgia 63

Indiana 71, No. 8 Ohio State 61

No. 9 North Carolina 68, Syracuse 58

Louisville 70, No. 11 Duke 62

No. 13 NC State 83, No. 20 Ga. Tech 68

No. 14 Kentucky 73, Missouri 65

No. 15 Tennessee 88, No. 18 Alabama 80

No. 16 Oklahoma 101, Vanderbilt 81

No. 21 Maryland 85, Northwestern 79

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

Hawaii 13 2 .867 — 19 6

UC Irvine 11 4 .733 2 17 8

UC San Diego 10 5 .667 3 14 13

UC Davis 10 6 .625 31⁄2 16 10

Long Beach St. 9 6 .600 4 13 11

UCSB 9 7 .563 41⁄2 15 11

UC Riverside 8 8 .500 51⁄2 12 14

Cal Poly 6 9 .400 7 11 14

CS Fullerton 5 11 .313 81⁄2 7 19

CS Northridge 2 13 .133 11 4 20

CSU Bakersfield 2 14 .125 111⁄2 2 24

Thursday

Long Beach State 75, UC Riverside 69

UC Irvine 100, Cal State Northridge 56

UC Davis 66, Cal State Bakersfield 45

UC Santa Barbara 80, CS Fullerton 56

UC San Diego 66, Cal Poly 49

Saturday

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Riverside

UC Davis at Cal State Northridge

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Irvine

Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara

PacWest

Wednesday

At San Rafael, Calif.

Men

Hawaii Hilo 96, Dominican 68. Point leaders—Hilo: Julio Montes II 19, Brody

Davis 12, Andre Norris 11, Jake Kosakowski 10. Rebound leader—Hilo: Norris 6. Assist leader—Hilo: Montes II 7.

Women

Hawaii Hilo 67, Dominican 59. Point leaders—Hilo: Huihui, KeanuMarie 23, Kawaha, Mindy 11, Soto, Jazmine 10.

Rebound leaders—Hilo: Caiyle Kaupu 5, Kawaha 5, Noelle Su‘a-Godinet 5. Assist leaders—Hilo: Keirstyn Agonias 3, Kaupu 3.

Thursday

At San Francisco

Men

Academy of Art 58, Hawaii Pacific 49. Point leaders—HPU: Joshua West 14, Pavle Kuzmanovic 10. Rebound leader—HPU: Jonas Visser 12. Assist leader—HPU: Avi Halpert 3.

Women

Academy of Art 68, Hawaii Pacific 65. Point leaders—HPU: Morgan Hawkins 25, Ella Berge 12, Sarah Tait 11. Rebound leader—HPU: Megan Jones 7. Assist

leader—HPU: Haley Masaki 4.

SOFTBALL

PacWest

At Sand Island Park

Wednesday

Chaminade 5, Hawaii Pacific 4, 8 inn.

W—Ava Walker. Leading hitters—CU: Larchelle Tuifao 3-4, 2b; Miranda Diaz 2b, 2 RBIs; Summer Buck 2-3, 2b. HPU: Taryn Hirano 4-5; Tiari Hernandez 2-4, 2b; Jewel Larson 2 RBIs; Danielle Cote 2-4; Neva Poulin 2-4.

Hawaii Pacific 8, Chaminade 6

W—Maggie O’Dowd. Leading hitters—HPU: Taryn Hirano 2-4, 2 runs; Tiari

Hernandez 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Makayla Pagampao 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 RBIs; Danielle Cote 2b. CU: Vanessa Pena 2-4, 2b; Larchelle Tuifao 2-2, Miranda Diaz 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Summer Buck 2-4, 2b,

2 RBIs; Desiree Bravo 2-4.

Thursday

Hawaii Pacific 3, Chaminade 2

W—Taylor Thompson. Leading hittters—HPU: Jewel Larson 2-3, 2b, 2 runs;

Danielle Cote 2-2. CU: Larchelle Tuifao 3-3, 2b, HR, 2 RBIs; Summer Buck 2-3,

2 2bs; Taneia Simanu 2b.