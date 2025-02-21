Roure, Titriyski lead No. 4 Hawaii volleyball to sweep

Hawaii’s starting freshmen pin hitters Adrien Roure and Kristian Titriyski combined for 27 kills, which nearly matched the entire Queens team, in the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors’ 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of the Royals today in Levine Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Roure had his best match in more than a month, hitting .462 with a match-high 14 kills, and Titriyski added 13 kills and hit .391 for Hawaii (11-1), which swept its opponent for the second day in a row.

Sophomore setter Tread Rosenthal added a match-high 35 assists, eight digs, three aces and four kills in four swings and directed UH’s offensive to a .354 hitting percentage.

Carson Strawbridge had 13 kills and hit .550 for the Royals (9-6), who had 28 kills total.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 6-0 all-time against Queens and have not dropped a set in the series.

The two teams will play again on Saturday in what will be Hawaii’s second game of the day at 1 p.m. UH will make an approximately 1-hour-long drive from its hotel to play Catawba College, a first-year NCAA Division II school, at 6 a.m.