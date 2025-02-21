Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Roure, Titriyski lead No. 4 Hawaii volleyball to sweep

By Billy Hull

Hawaii’s starting freshmen pin hitters Adrien Roure and Kristian Titriyski combined for 27 kills, which nearly matched the entire Queens team, in the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors’ 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of the Royals today in Levine Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Roure had his best match in more than a month, hitting .462 with a match-high 14 kills, and Titriyski added 13 kills and hit .391 for Hawaii (11-1), which swept its opponent for the second day in a row.

Sophomore setter Tread Rosenthal added a match-high 35 assists, eight digs, three aces and four kills in four swings and directed UH’s offensive to a .354 hitting percentage.

Carson Strawbridge had 13 kills and hit .550 for the Royals (9-6), who had 28 kills total.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 6-0 all-time against Queens and have not dropped a set in the series.

The two teams will play again on Saturday in what will be Hawaii’s second game of the day at 1 p.m. UH will make an approximately 1-hour-long drive from its hotel to play Catawba College, a first-year NCAA Division II school, at 6 a.m.

