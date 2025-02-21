UH football schedule sets up well with byes

The Hawaii football team on Thursday announced a complete 2025 schedule that features farewell games for long-time rivalries, strategic byes, and what the Rainbow Warriors hope will be an impactful stretch run.

The Warriors’ 12-game schedule, which features three byes, was completed with the Mountain West’s announcement of the dates of league games. The Warriors play road games against cold-weather opponents Air Force and Colorado State in September and October. There are bye weeks following those games.

“It’s a competitive Mountain West schedule with great home games and great opportunities on the road to win games,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “… And we love our home games and having our fans be a part of them. We’re really excited to compete and perform.”

This also is the last season for four rivalry games. Fresno State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State are moving from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 on July 1, 2026. Boise State, which also is changing conferences, was initially on UH’s schedule this season. Air Force replaced Boise State.

“We look at where we’re at,” said Chang, whose Warriors today are completing their third of five weeks of spring training, “and where we want to get to. We want to be really good in October and November in conference.”

Similar to last season, the Warriors are not utilizing the “Hawaii exemption” that allows them to play a 13th regular-season game.