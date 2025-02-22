Hawaii island police investigating drowning death at Hapuna

The Hawaii Police Department is investigating the possible drowning death of an 81-year-old Waimea man found floating motionless in the waters off of Hapuna Beach Friday.

At 3:45 p.m. Friday HPD patrol officers in South Kohala and fire fighters with the Hawaii Fire Department responded to Hapuna Beach for a report of a possible drowning.

A witness told police that the man was “observed motionless in the water just off shore,” according to a HPD news release.

A lifeguard responded, pulled the man onto shore, and began life saving measures until the fire fighters took over. The man was taken to the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:39 p.m.

No foul play is suspected at this time and the man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact South Kohala Police Officer Andrew Love Jr. at (808) 935-3311 or by e-mail at andrew.love@hawaiicounty.gov