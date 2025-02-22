Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Lost hikers found on Mount Kaala

By Peter Boylan

Today

Two women who got lost hiking the Mount Kaala trail in Waianae last night were rescued by Honolulu firefighters.

At 8:29 p.m. Friday the Honolulu Fire Department got a 911 call about a pair of hikers missing on the Mount Kaala Trail in Waianae and responded with five units staffed with 14 personnel.

The first unit arrived on scene at 8:54 p.m., secured a landing zone and prepared for air operations.

The two women could not exit the trail on their own and HFD rescue personnel were inserted by Air 1 near the hiker’s location at 9:27 p.m.

They found the two women and performed a medical assessment to confirm there were no injuries. Because it was dark, steep air operations were suspended and one rescue personnel stayed with the hikers overnight and walked them to the landing zone this morning. Both hikers were safely transported via Air 1 to the landing zone by 7:23 a.m.

All HFD personnel were accounted for with no injuries.

