Six Romanian nationals arrested in jewelry scam on Kauai

Six Romanian nationals have been arrested in connection with a counterfeit jewelry scam targeting customers on Kauai that police discovered when two suspects were caught selling fake gold to people in a Walmart parking lot, according to the Kauai Police Department.

On Feb. 15, at about 6 p.m., KPD officers responded to a report of two male suspects trying to sell counterfeit gold jewelry to customers in the Walmart parking lot, “claiming they needed cash to repair their vehicle,” according to the Kauai Police Department.

The pair initially evaded police but officers got a description of their car and on Sunday, Feb. 16, 29-year-old Remus Miclescu, a Romanian national residing in Washington State, was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid driver’s license and theft in the third degree.

Miclescu was released without bail based on his “written promise to appear at all scheduled court proceedings.”

On Feb. 19, officers arrested Constantin Miclescu, a 34-year-old Romanian national residing in New York, and Sarai Gheorghe, a 23-year-old Romanian national residing in Maryland, on suspicion of fraud.

“These arrests were a critical step in halting further criminal activity and uncovering additional information,” read a statement from KPD.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

On Feb. 20, officers arrested Inilian Constantin, 30, of Romania who lives in Maryland, Sofian Miclescu, a 28-year-old Romanian national living in New York, Constantin Miclescu, 26, of Romania by way of Maryland, and Remus Miclescu, a 29-year-old Romanian national residing in Washington.

Police did not say if or how the Miclescu’s from Romania are related. All six suspects are currently being held at the KPD Cellblock pending further investigation.

“Thanks to the persistence and thorough investigation by our officers, along with the public’s vigilance, we’ve made great strides in putting an end to this scam,” said Deputy Chief Mark Ozaki, in a statement. “These groups often operate as organized crime, targeting our kupuna. We want every Kaua‘i resident to feel safe, knowing those responsible will be held accountable for their crimes.”

These frauds “bear striking similarities to incidents that occurred in 2022” when the KPD arrested four men from Romania claiming to sell rare or antique pieces of jewelry at significantly reduced prices because they needed the money.

Those jewels were fake.

Please report any suspicious activity to KPD Dispatch at (808) 241-1711. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at (808) 246-8300, submit a tip at crimestopperskauai.org, or use the Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i P3 Tips Mobile App.