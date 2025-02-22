Letter: Canada should join U.S., bring political reform

President Donald Trump wants to make Canada a U.S. state. Quite separate from the indecency of making such demands, his proposal that Canada become a single U.S. state is an insult and a demographic absurdity. Five of Canada’s 10 provinces have greater populations than the eight smallest U.S. states. The country of Canada has a larger population than all but one of the U.S. states.

In all fairness, if Canada were to join the U.S. it should come in as 10 states, with 20 U.S. senators and a bushel of U.S. representatives. That would bring reform to our dreary politics. Heck, we might even get universal health care!

Jerry Dupont

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter