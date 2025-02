Protesters marched to the Austin offices of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn on Feb. 5 to demonstrate against the actions of President Donald Trump.

Government gone berserk! Wednesday was the 83rd anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which put all Japanese Americans on the West Coast and several hundred from Hawaii into prisons, many for over four years.

The executive branch of our federal government is bullying and destroying the lives of its citizens again through executive orders. Can we stop this lawlessness? It’s up to us fellow citizens to make that decision.

Jerald S. Takesono

Kaneohe

