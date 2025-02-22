Letter: Shh, landscapers, your equipment is too loud

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Another lovely Honolulu afternoon on the lanai, but the neighborhood has been invaded by landscapers with their gas-powered equipment. Today it’s noise from the house behind ours, complemented simultaneously by noise from the house next to ours.

This might sound as ludicrous as the headline “RFK Jr. will oversee nation’s health care,” but I suggest that the Legislature give landscapers five years to convert to battery-powered equipment. Okay, if the outcry is audible all the way to Niihau, make it seven years.

In the long run, it will be better for the neighborhood and the environment.

Mark Wieting

Palolo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter