Letter: Shh, landscapers, your equipment is too loud

Another lovely Honolulu afternoon on the lanai, but the neighborhood has been invaded by landscapers with their gas-powered equipment. Today it’s noise from the house behind ours, complemented simultaneously by noise from the house next to ours.
This might sound as ludicrous as the headline “RFK Jr. will oversee nation’s health care,” but I suggest that the Legislature give landscapers five years to convert to battery-powered equipment. Okay, if the outcry is audible all the way to Niihau, make it seven years.
In the long run, it will be better for the neighborhood and the environment.
Mark Wieting
Palolo
