Lithuanian military brass attend meetings in Hawaii
SPC. 1ST CLASS JOHN BELLINO / U.S. NAVY
Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets Lithuanian Chief of Defence Gen. Raimundas Vaiksnoras’ delegation.
SPC. 1ST CLASS JOHN BELLINO / U.S. NAVY
Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, marched alongside Lithuanian Chief of Defense Gen. Raimundas Vaiksnoras during an honors ceremony Jan. 7 at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith. The visit aimed to enhance U.S.-Lithuanian communication and cooperation in combating regional threats.
SPC. 1ST CLASS JOHN BELLINO / U.S. NAVY
Lithuanian Chief of Defense Gen. Raimundas Vaiksnoras, left, met joint directorate leaders Jan. 7 at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.