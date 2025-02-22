Maui explosion 2 critically injured are flown to Oahu for treatment

Two of three people critically injured when a barbecue in a common area of a Kaanapali condominium exploded Thursday night were transported to Oahu on Friday for further treatment, according to the Maui Police Department.

The third person with critical wounds was transported via medevac Thursday night to the Maui Memorial Medical Center. In all, seven people between the ages of 18 to 74 were hurt in the blast, which is being looked at as a possible liquefied petroleum gas explosion.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” according to MPD.

State Sen. Angus L.K. McKelvey, who represents West Maui, Maalaea, Wai­kapu and South Maui, said in a statement that his “heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the individuals who were injured and their families during this difficult time.”

“It is important that we allow officials to conduct a thorough and careful investigation before drawing any conclusions or speculating on the causes,” McKelvey said. “It is in times of disaster that community is so important. I want to thank not only the first responders but members of the general public as well, who rushed to the aid of the injured immediately after the incident.”

Witnesses told investigators at the scene that “a possible grill malfunction” occurred before the blast.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

At about 6:15 p.m. MPD Central Dispatch received “multiple reports of an explosion” at 2481 Kaanapali Parkway in Kaanapali, The Whaler condominium. MPD patrol officers arrived at about 6:21 p.m.

Police worked with bystanders at the scene who had medical and first- responder backgrounds to provide “life-saving measures and first aid” until medics and firefighters arrived, according to MPD.

The emergency response included 10 police officers, three fire companies made up of 13 firefighters, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

Emergency Medical Serv­ices sent four transport units, one nontransport paramedic unit and the Maui Medevac helicopter.

Soundless footage of the explosion posted to the Maui 24/7 Facebook page shows a large plume of smoke at least three stories tall and debris spraying from the left corner of the condominium.

Beachgoers are seen running toward the site of the blast to help victims.

In a statement to The Maui News, officials with The Whaler said the explosion occurred at its Tower One barbecue area.

“Thankfully, we are actively working with the fire department to investigate the situation, and we will share updates as soon as more information becomes available,” read the statement. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our owners, guests, and team members.”