Preschool applications for financial assistance are now being accepted

Hawaii families seeking financial assistance for preschool tuition can now apply for the state-funded Preschool Open Doors program, which supports working families by ensuring their children have access to early education.

The state Department of Human Services is accepting applications through April 30 for the 2025-2026 school year. The program provides tuition subsidies for eligible 3- and 4-year-olds.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who leads the state’s Ready Keiki initiative aimed at expanding prekindergarten access, emphasized the program’s importance amid ongoing uncertainties surrounding federal funding for early education.

“With uncertainty at the federal level around child care and early education funding, Preschool Open Doors reaffirms our state’s commitment to supporting local families — ensuring our keiki can access the opportunities they need to thrive,” Luke said. “For many families, the cost of child care and preschool can be as high as rent. This subsidy provides meaningful relief, making quality early education more accessible for Hawai‘i’s working families.”

To qualify, children must have birth dates between Aug. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2022, meaning they would enter kindergarten in the 2026-2027 or 2027-2028 school year.

The program prioritizes at-risk or underserved children and considers household income when determining eligibility.

For a household of two, the monthly income limit is $6,080, or $72,960 annually; for a household of four, the monthly income limit is $9,245, or $110,940 annually.

Families that meet eligibility criteria can choose from 382 state- licensed preschools, with maximum subsidy amounts set at $1,500 per month for accredited schools and $1,200 for nonaccredited ones.

DHS Director Ryan Yamane highlighted the program’s growing demand, noting that over 5,000 applications were received in 2024 due to expanded eligibility and increased income thresholds.

“The extended application window for the Preschool Open Doors program, expanded eligibility to include 3-year-old children, and increased income limits led to a significant increase in applications,” Yamane said. “Every child deserves a strong start, and the high level of interest in the program reflects how important these opportunities are for families across the state.”

Currently, Preschool Open Doors serves more than 2,300 children statewide and helps young learners develop essential skills to prepare for school and long-term success. With another strong response expected this year, DHS urges families to apply early.

Families can submit applications online at childcaresubsidy application.dhs.hawaii.gov or request a form through People Attentive to Children, the program’s contractor, at patchhawaii.org or by calling 808-791-2130. Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. April 30.

Families also have the option to submit their applications by mail, fax or email to PATCH’s Honolulu office. The organization can assist families in finding a suitable preschool and provide guidance throughout the application process.