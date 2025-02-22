Hawaii swimmers, divers reap Big West awards

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii swimming and diving teams earned seven Big West awards Friday, including a sweep of the diving honors for a second consecutive season, after dominant performances at last week’s Big West Championships.

Macie Wheeler earned Big West Women’s Diver of the Year and Freshman Diver of the Year honors, while Juan Esteban Ramirez Tamayo was voted Big West Men’s Diver of the Year and Freshman Diver of the Year.

Wheeler won all three women’s events — 1-meter, 3-meter and platform — while Ramirez Tamayo claimed the 1-meter and platform, and Brandon Shepherd won the 3-meter.

Adam Zdybel claimed Men’s Co-Freshman Swimmer of the Year honors, sharing the award with Cal Poly’s Sam Seybold.

Zdybel earned a silver medal as a member of the 800 freestyle relay team and a bronze in the 200 freestyle.

Hawaii’s Brandon Blaisdell garnered Big West Men’s Diving Coach of the Year honors, and also was selected as the Co-Women’s Diving Coach of the Year along with UC Davis’ Phil Tonne.

UH water polo team defeats Indiana

Jordan Wedderburn and Ema Vernoux each scored four goals as the No. 5 Hawaii women’s water polo team beat No. 17 Indiana 10-6 on Friday at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, Calif.

Bernadette Doyle, Morgan Rios and Daisy Logtens each had three steals for the Rainbow Wahine (8-2). Logtens recorded 11 saves.

Grace Klingler scored two goals for the Hoosiers (10-3).

Hawaii will face No. 4 California today at 7:20 a.m. The Rainbow Wahine will play again later in the day against an opponent to be determined.

UH softball team splits pair at Mary Nutter

The Hawaii softball team split a pair of games Friday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif.

In the second game, Addison Kostrencich pitched a seven-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts in Hawaii’s 4-0 victory over Nevada.

Milan Ah Yat hit a three-run double in the fourth inning for the Rainbow Wahine.

In the first game, Hailey Morrow hit a go-ahead solo homer in the top of the seventh as BYU beat Hawaii 4-3. The Cougars tied it with a three-run sixth inning.

Maycen Gibbs batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Rainbow Wahine.

Hawaii moved to 10-3 for the season.