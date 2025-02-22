Punahou beats three-time defending champion Saint Louis for state title
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Saint Louis’ Pupu Sepulona drives to the basket as Punahou’s Noah Gaudiano defends.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou players stormed the court after toppling three-time defending champion Saint Louis on Friday to win the HHSAA Division I State Boys Basketball Championship at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou’s Zion White shoots as Saint Louis’ Shancin Revuelto defends.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Buffanblu celebrated with the championship trophy.