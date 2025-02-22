Championship matches set at state wrestling

The Texaco/ HHSAA wrestling championships are ready for the state finals at the Blaisdell Arena, with Moanalua’s Tyger Taam and Mikah Labuanan of Kamehameha-Maui one match away from state slams. Finals are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with boys 113 pounds and girls 105 pounds, making Koan Hotema of Kalani and Mililani’s Ryder Loughlin the defacto main event.

Boys finals:

106 pounds: Koan Hotema (Kalani) vs. Ryder Loughlin (Mililani)

Hotema, the top seed as a junior, has been dominant so far but earned his first pin in the semis. Loughlin has been just as tough. Hotema has beaten Loughlin, a sophomore, twice this season. Hotema took third at states last year.

113: Analu Woode (Nanakuli) vs. Colt Kalaukoa (Castle)

Woode, a freshman, looks unbeatable but Kalaukoa is a reigning state champion coming off an exciting 15-10 win over Lahainaluna’s Ryder Armitage. Woode has beaten Kalaukoa twice this season.

120: Irving Bicoy (Pearl City) vs. Paiea Kamakaala (Kahuku)

Bicoy, a juinor, is the top seed after upsetting Kamakaala 9-2 last week. He has cruised through the tournament while Kamakaala was pushed in a 3-2 win over Molokai’s Jona Dudoit. Kamakaala is a reigning state champion and Bicoy was a runner up last year.

126: Eli Suan (Saint Louis) vs. McKenna Manago (Pearl City)

Suan is the top seed as a junior and has not been challenged so far while Manago needed overtime to beat Kamehameha’s Dylan Landford in the semifinals. Suan was a state runner up two years ago.

132: Hunter Berger (Saint Louis) vs. Paliku Chang (Kamehameha)

Berger is a two-time state champion as a junior and this is the one he wanted. Chang beat him at Officials when Berger injured his ankle and missed a month. When he returned to face Chang in the ILH championships last week, it was the Warrior who injured his ankle and lost. They are seeded 1 and 2 in this tournament and haven’t been tested yet.

138: Daniel Tauyan (Leilehua) vs. Blake Abernathy (Kamehameha-Maui)

Tauyan, a senior, came into the tournament unseeded and plowed through the bracket until beating Pearl City’s Ezekiel Fukui, who upset top seed Richie Wolf of Waiakea, 2-1 in the semifinals. Abernathy, a junior, reached the final with a major decision over Kalani’s Isaiah Torres.

144: Tyger Taam (Moanalua) vs. Koen Shigemoto (Mililani)

Taam is going for the slam and the first unbeaten record since 1983, but will have to beat Shigemoto, a senior, to do it.Taam has beaten Shigemoto multiple times in their careers as the top two wrestlers in the weight class.

150: Mikah Labuanan (Kamehameha-Maui) vs. Samson Paaluhi (Kamehameha)

Labuanan is looking to be Maui’s first male slammer and has dominated his final tournament but Paaluhi, a senior, has been just as good with two pins and a major decision. They have not met this year.

157: Cole Rodriguez (Roosevelt) vs. Bryson Adric (Baldwin)

Rodriguez, a senior, reached the final with a controversial overtime upset of top seed and ILH champion Kai Machida of ‘Iolani while Adric needed everything he had to beat Kamehameha-Maui’s Kai Kalipi 7-6.

165: Keegan Goeas (Castle) vs. Hunter Paclib (Kamehameha)

Goeas, a senior, is going for his second straight title and has been the class of the division for two years but Paclib, a junior, has looked just as good in this tournament with a pin, technical fall and 9-3 win over ‘Iolani’s Micah Dunn.

175: Gavin Buelow (Punahou) vs. Ramsey Nishida (Kamehameha)

The ILH rivals were the top two seeds and have looked like it, cruising through the bracket. Buelow, a junior, beat the senior from Kamehameha four times this season.

190: Shaedon Kanoa (Kahuku) vs. Mathis Nera-Voa (Mililani)

An unlikely pairing in the final, Kanoa reached his first final with a 7-5 victory over top seed Kolt McCreadie of Kaiser in the semifinals and Nera-Voa beat second seed Nick Maira of Konawaena 9-3. Kanoa pinned Nera-Voa in under a minute in December.

215: Wiliam Gaucher (Kaiser) vs. Benjamin Honebein (Kailua)

Gaucher is the top seed as a senior and has not had any trouble reaching the final. Honebein, a junior, reached the final with a 2-1 victory over Kahuku veteran Maximum Fonoimoana on an escape and penalty in the third period. They have met four times this year, with Gaucher winning each time.

285: Pita Takafua (Baldwin) vs. Ku Miner (Pearl City)

Takafua, a junior, came from deep in the bracket and pinned top seed Elvis Miller of Kamehameha while Miner narrowly beat Masahiro Hopkins of Kahuku 5-4 after being down 4-0 heading into the third period. Miner, a junior, won his semifinals match 2-1 over Jordan Fuifui of Saint Louis 2-1 with another late rally.

Girls finals:

100 pounds: Taylan Babas-Masuno (Hilo) vs. Serah Yogi (Pearl City)

Babas-Masuno, a senior, beat Moanalua state champion and top seed Sky Ramos 1-0 in the semis on an escape in the third period. Yogi, a junior, pinned state champion Kaylie Zeller of Campbell.

105: Chloe Obuhanych (Pearl City) vs. Tai Hotema (Kalani)

Obuhanych, a junior and state air riflery champion, is the top seed and has been the class of the division all season. Hotema, a freshman, has lost to Obuhanych four times this season but made it the distance twice.

110: Kaloni Brown (Hilo) vs. Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha)

Brown, a freshman, beat her first two opponents within a minute and took out Leilehua’s tough Emma-Grace Cabinian 19-4 on a technical fall in the semis. Wakinekona, another freshman, has been just as dominant and stopped Pearl City’s Nevaeh Lavarias in the first period in the semis. Brown pinned Wakinekona in the Paani Challenge in January.

115: Stacallen Mahoe (Nanakuli) vs. Amaya Kapihe (Kapolei)

Both wrestlers are unseeded, with Mahoe, a junior, taking out No. 1 Anela Hokoana of Kamehameha with a pin in 2:53 and Kapihe, a freshman, stuck No.2 Chaela Gantala of Baldwin in 4:00. Mahoe has beaten Kapihe three times this season.

120: Tatiana Paragas (Punahou) vs. Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua)

Paragas is a senior and has had a distinguished career with two state medals and one finals appearance. Kalamau is a reigning state champion as a sophomore trying to get halfway to a slam. Kalamau had a slow start to the season, losing to Paragas twice.

125: Makayla Paclib (Mililani) vs. Taliya Nishida (Kamehameha)

Paclib, a senior, dominated top seed Sanairee Hasegawa 13-2 in the semifinals while Nishida, a junior, needed overtime to beat rival Maya Rose DeAngelo of ‘Iolani in a rugged affair. Paclib has not lost since Officials, where she took fourth place.

130: Jax Realin (Kamehameha) vs. Piikea Joy (Baldwin)

The top two seeds have not been challenged in this tournament as Realin goes for a third straight state title as a senior. Joy, a senior, has not lost since Realin pinned her at Officials.

135: Teata Mataafa-Grove (Baldwin) vs. Paige Taasan (Hilo)

Mataafa-Grove is the top seed as a junior and has been in the state final twice but lost both times. Taasan, a senior, is in her third state tournament and finished fourth both times. Both girls have pinned their way through this tournament.

140: Taydem Uyemura (Pearl City) vs. Nohilani Kukonu (Moanalua)

The seniors are both state champions and missed the early season because of injury but are back on form with dominant matches the first two days. Uyemura is in her fourth state final and won last year while Kukonu is in her third state final and won two years ago. Uyemura beat Kukonu twice recently.

145: Maile Vickery-Mafi (Kamehameha-Hawaii) vs. Kaleialo Yasumura (Moanalua)

Vickery-Mafi, a senior, pulled one of the upsets of the tournament with a 5-4 win over Kahuku’s Leila Esera while Yasumura, a senior, has pinned every opponent as the No. 2 seed.

155: Zaira Sugui (Moanalua) vs. Kamaile Wong-Stone (King Kekaulike)

Sugui, a junior going for her second state title in her third finals appearance, earned a place in the final when Pearl City’s Hayden Smith forfeited and Wong-Stone made it with a wild 16-11 win over Punahou’s Kaya Ala Smith.

170: Jahlia Miguel (Baldwin) vs. Alazhand Williams (Farrington)

Miguel is trying to close her career with a third state title after finishing third as a sophomore and has pinned every opponent so far. Williams, a senior, nipped Moanalua’s Esabella Kakonu 4-2 in the semifinals despite Na Menehune’s late rally. Miguel has pinned Williams twice this season.

190: Serenia Meredith (Pearl City) vs. Hiilei Tuikolongaha (Kamehameha)

This bracket was thrown into chaos when Waianae’s Nalei Meyers took out top seed Masina Borden-Phillips in the quarterfinals and Nesiya Hammond of Moanalua tripping Lahainaluna’s Brianna Kekona. When all was said and done, Meredith, a senior, pinned Meyers and Tuikolonga stopped Hammond.

235: Janelle Mattos (Waipahu) vs. Zoe-Shai Ahue Bolosan (Leilehua)

Mattos is the top seed and has acted like it with two pins. Ahue Bolosan, who won a state title with Campbell last year, was seeded third after a hiccup last week but pinned both of her opponents including avenging a loss to Moanalua’s Ava Asing.