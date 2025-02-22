Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Reserves lead No. 4 Hawaii men’s volleyball to another road victory

Hawaii freshman Kainoa Wade had a career-high 18 kills and Finn Kearney added a career-high 14 kills for the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors in a 25-19, 25-11, 25-27, 25-19 win over Catawba College today at Goodman Arena in Salisbury, N.C.

Victor Lowe, a 6-foot-6 freshman, started his first match and had 44 assists, five digs and two aces as UH sat most of its regular starting lineup.

Wade added nine digs and an ace and Kearney hit .393 with eight digs and an ace.

Clay Wieter, who played for the first time since Jan. 31 against Brigham Young, hit .444 with 14 kills, eight digs, six blocks and an ace.

Hawaii (12-1) finished with 11.5 blocks.

Lowe, who is third on the UH depth chart at setter, was forced into action when junior Vladimir Kubr stayed home and missed the road trip with the flu.

UH plays again today at 1 p.m. against Queens in a rematch of Friday’s sweep by the ‘Bows.

