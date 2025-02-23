2 more arrests in New Year’s fireworks blast brings total to 12

The owners of the Aliamanu home at 4144 Keaka Drive, where a stockpile of illegal aerials accidentally detonated at a New Year’s party killing six people, were arrested today on suspicion of fireworks offenses.

Biet Thi Ho, a 60-year-old woman, and The Dao, a 59-year-old man, were arrested about 1:10 p.m., according to a Honolulu Police Department booking log.

They were arrested on suspicion of fireworks penalty, which deals with “importing aerial devices, display fireworks, or articles pyrotechnic without having a valid license” and/or “the purchasing, possessing, setting off, igniting, or discharging aerial devices, display fireworks, or articles pyrotechnic without a valid permit.”

They also were arrested on suspicion of fireworks liability, which subjects to penalties “any homeowner, renter, or person otherwise responsible for the real property who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly allows an individual, while on the real property, to possess, set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any aerial device.”

The two are in custody pending investigation, according to an HPD Criminal Investigation Division Daily Bulletin update.

Their arrests bring the count of people arrested in connection with the deadliest fireworks explosion in Hawaii since 2011 to 12.

In addition to the two people who died at the scene and the four who died later, dozens of people sustained injuries.

Six of the injured were transported by military jet on Jan. 4 to receive care at the Arizona Burn Center after Hawaii hospitals were overwhelmed by severely burned patients from the New Year’s explosion. One of the transported patients died at the center, and the other five face a long recovery ahead.

A “cake” filled with about 50 individual cartridges of aerial fireworks fell on its side and shot into two crates of fireworks, setting off a large explosion at about 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1 that was recorded by eyewitnesses and drones, shared online and broadcast on TV.

Police seized more than 500 pounds of unexploded illegal fireworks from cars belonging to guests attending the party and in the carport of 4144 Keaka Drive.