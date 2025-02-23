American Airlines: Flight diverted to Rome after security concern

WASHINGTON/ ROME >> An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome on Sunday due to a security concern later determined to be “non-credible,” the airline said, adding the flight landed safely in Rome and will depart for Delhi on Monday.

The flight, which departed from the John F. Kennedy International Airport, had been heading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

“American Airlines flight 292, with service from New York to Delhi, diverted to Rome due to a possible security concern,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Law enforcement in Rome inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart, it said. The flight will stay overnight in Rome to allow for required crew rest before continuing to Delhi on Monday, the company said.

Flight Emergency, a flight-tracking account, posted on X earlier that the flight was diverted to Rome due to a bomb threat.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight with about 200 people onboard landed at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport at about 16:20 GMT, according to airport sources.

The plane was over the Caspian Sea when the airline warned the crew of a bomb threat, sources added.

A senior official briefed on the matter was cited by ABC News as saying that the bomb threat was received by email but deemed to be unfounded.