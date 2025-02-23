Maui condominium fire causes more than $200,000 in damages, displaces resident

The County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety on Friday responded to a fire at a second-floor condominium unit that caused an estimated $200,000 in structural damages and displaced a resident.

Firefighters responded to the fire near the 3100 block of Wailea Alanui about 8:16 p.m. The department sent a battalion chief and a fire investigator to the scene as well as units including Engine 14, Ladder 14, Tanker 14, Engine 6, and Rescue 10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find an active fire in a second-floor condo. They used extended hose lines to attack the fire, which was brought under control by 8:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 11:17 p.m.

The incident, which also caused an estimated $10,000 in losses to the contents of the structure and smoke and water damage to the unit below, is under investigation. Officials said, however that the preliminary indication is that the fire was accidental.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.