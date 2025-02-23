Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Unresponsive surfer rescued at Pipeline

By Allison Schaefers

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards rescued this morning an unresponsive surfer, a 29-year old man, at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore, where the surf was 8 to 10 feet.

Lifeguards responded through a rising swell to the incident about 8:50 a.m. They secured the surfer onto a rescue board and paddled him to shore. Surfers, who were in the lineup, also assisted with the rescue.

Ocean Safety performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation onshore and used an automated external defibrillator on the patient. The patient eventually regained a pulse.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services co-responded to the scene, where they administered advanced life support to the man.

EMS transported the patient to a nearby emergency room in critical condition. Along the route, they continued life-saving treatments.

