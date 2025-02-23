Letter: Birthright citizenship a fundamental right

I am perplexed by the Island Voices column proposing to do away with birthright citizenship, a right which our courts have upheld for many years under the 14th Amendment (“It might be time to end birthright citizenship,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 16). The writer suggests that we hold a “referendum” followed by a “constitutional amendment” to decide the issue.

The writer — a lawyer who says that she teaches a law course — should know that we do not amend our Constitution through referenda, but rather through a constitutionally-mandated process involving a proposal with a two-thirds vote of the U.S. Congress, or constitutional convention called by two-thirds of state legislatures, followed by ratification by three-fourths of the states.

The misconception that we can do away with individual rights under the Constitution by popular vote would be anathema to the Founders and ignores the sacrifices of those who have fought for freedom and the rights of unpopular minorities throughout our history.

Leroy Colombe

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter