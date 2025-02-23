Letter: LNG not as attractive as alternative energy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

To paraphrase the Hawaiian Electric response to the newest report on liquefied natural gas (LNG): “Here we go again.” I believe the desire to have a long-term, locked-in policy commitment to attract the billions of dollars needed from investors is part of the problem.

This focus on centralized solutions is counterproductive. The advances in technology we have experienced actually enable just the opposite: the potential for widely distributed, open source, networked, scalable and flexible solutions that almost anyone can adopt and use.

We all can be part of the solution if we take ownership of the problems and work together to make changes. This increases our involvement and control, encourages innovation and helps build communities of knowledge and practice.

We do not need LNG because we should be transitioning away from Hawaiian Electric as a primary electricity generator.

Travis Idol

Downtown Honolulu

