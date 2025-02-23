Letter: UH must step up to anti-DEI challenges

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent online news report notes the removal of “diversity” references in a University of Hawaii office name in response to Donald Trump’s executive order “to eliminate DEI programs and initiatives” or else face losing federal funding. This national anti-diversity campaign predates Trump and has existed in America ever since diverse elements — racial, ethnic, gender, disabilities, etc. — intruded upon America’s mostly-white, mostly- Christian and mostly-male institutions of power.

Nonetheless, institutions of higher learning often believe they promote students’ analytical skills, critical thinking and a compassionate ethical mindset. Our university now faces its greatest challenge to continue and build an equitable multicultural environment and center of learning for all of Hawaii.

Clement Bautista

Kahala

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter