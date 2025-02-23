Letter: Worry about fraud, not program cuts

A regular letter writer is at it again, warning of slashes to Medicaid and food stamps while providing absolutely no evidence that this will occur (“National debt must be lowered, but not like this,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19). Along with it, they promote the tired Democrat mantra of pushing additional taxes.

When a family faces a financial crisis, there are options. We look over our expenses and decide what is necessary and what is superfluous.

Certainly, when the apolitical Government Accountability Office reports that fraud and abuse in the federal government costs taxpayers between $250 billion to $530 billion dollars a year, why not start there? It is actually the job of our elected representatives, both Democrat and Republican, to examine and pass a budget. They have been woefully negligent.

Democrats could offer some solutions to actually balancing the budget besides increasing taxes, but they seem to have no ideas except opposition. Maybe that is why Democrats currently enjoy a low favorability rating.

Gary R. Johnson

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter