Question: Will the federal workers losing their jobs even be eligible for unemployment benefits? It sounds like they are trying to make it seem like people are being fired for cause, even though it’s obviously mass layoffs of the newest employees.

Answer: Eligibility will depend on individual circumstances, including whether the employee earned wages in at least two quarters of their base period. In general, though: Yes, federal employees laid off by the Trump administration can seek Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees, which is paid for by the federal government but administered by the states. A UCFE fact sheet says the program “provides unemployment compensation for federal employees who lost their employment through no fault of their own,” which the U.S. Department of Labor says means “you have to have separated from your last job due to a lack of available work.”

So far, the Trump administration’s mass layoffs have mainly targeted probationary employees, on the job for less than a year or so, who lack the stronger job protections afforded tenured civil servants. There are about 200,000 probationary civilian workers across the federal government, and about 20,000 had been dismissed as of Friday, according to the New York Times. The pace of layoffs is expected to increase this week.

Some of those laid off last week said termination notices cited poor performance, without a factual basis; such workers should apply for unemployment benefits as usual, advocates say.

We contacted the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, which administers UCFE here, for guidance for people losing federal jobs in Hawaii. Here’s the response from Chavonnie Ramos, a DLIR spokesperson:

“Federal employees can apply for unemployment benefits through the UCFE program. Claims must be filed with the Unemployment Insurance Division in the state of their last official duty station, as indicated on their SF-50 form. Applicants must provide their SF-8 (“Notice to Federal Employee About Unemployment Insurance”) and SF-50 (“Notification of Personnel Action”), both issued by their federal employer. Submitting additional documents such as a W-2, Earnings and Leave statement, or recent pay stubs can help expedite the claim process.

“In Hawaii, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $835. Applicants must serve a one-week waiting period without benefits and make three job search contacts each week to remain eligible.

“Federal employees who chose the buyout option are not considered unemployed until the buyout period ends. These employees will continue to receive pay until September. Once the buyout period concludes, they may be eligible to apply for UI benefits. Workers in this situation should document their circumstances and apply promptly after their buyout payments end.”

(The buyout option, called the Deferred Resignation Program, closed Feb. 12, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, opm.gov/fork/.)

The DLIR has posted FAQs for laid-off federal employees on the Unemployment Insurance website, labor.hawaii.gov/ui/, which also has links and instructions to file an unemployment claim online.

Meanwhile, Gov. Josh Green signed an executive order Tuesday to expedite the hiring of former federal workers to fill vacancies in the state government. The program, Operation Hire Hawai‘i, promises to fast-track qualified candidates for a wide range of state jobs, including for engineers, IT professionals, accountants, planners, HR specialists, registered nurses, investigators and much more, a news release said. For details, go to dhrd.hawaii.gov/OHHI.

Mahalo

I would like to thank all of the people who helped this 75-year-old man when I tripped and fell during the 2025 Great Aloha Run. Two military men helped me up and physically supported me in continuing forward until a support staff member on a bicycle insisted on tending my wounds and rode beside me for a good distance while I trudged onward. At the finish line, I was directed to the medical area where several people cleaned and dressed my wounds. I deeply appreciate their concern and assistance. — Ronald L.

