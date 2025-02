Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Tanner Christensen made his move to the hoop against UC San Diego Tritons Chris Howell and Maximo Milovich on Jan. 30.

With fury and an early flurry, the UC San Diego basketball team stormed to an 83-44 victory over Hawaii at LionTree Arena in La Jolla, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors, who lost for the seventh time in nine games, suffered their most one-sided loss of the season. Their scoring output was a season low.

“It’s hard to say too much after an old-fashioned drubbing,” UH coach Eran Ganot said in a telephone interview. “We never responded. We’ve always responded, we’ve always showed some fight. Today, we didn’t. It’s very disappointing. They set the tone and we laid down. I would never expect that from our group. Back to work we go.”

But the ’Bows, even at 14-13 overall and 6-10 in the Big West, remain in seventh place — a half-game ahead of Cal State Bakersfield (6-11) and one in front of Cal Poly (5-11). Eight of the 11 Big West teams qualify for the league’s postseason tournament.

The Tritons, who are eligible for the league championship after fulfilling a four-year transition from Division II, remain atop the Big West at 24-4 and 14-2.

In the previous meeting between the teams in Honolulu, the ’Bows’ 13-point lead in the second half dissolved with a 22-3 surge by the Tritons. It was the first time UC San Diego won at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in this series.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

But no second-half comeback was needed for the Tritons on Saturday night. After the ’Bows took their only lead, at 5-4, on center Tanner Christensen’s lay-in, the Tritons scored 24 of the next 26 points for a 28-7 advantage. The ’Bows’ points during that run came on two free throws.

The Tritons found production from near (28 paint points) and far (13-for-27 on 3-point shots). UCSD point guard Hayden Gray, who entered as the nation’s leader with 90 steals, picked up three more, including a strip-dash for a breakaway layup.

Tyler McGhie, one of the league’s most prolific 3-point shooters, swished three from behind the arc. Nordin Kapic also knocked down three 3s.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, a 6-foot-6 combo wing/guard and favorite to be named the league’s most outstanding player, produced a game-high 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Tait-Jones, who played three seasons at Hawaii Hilo before transferring in August 2023, scored on drives, a 3, and all-angle jumpers. After picking up his second foul in the first half, he convinced coach Eric Olen to allow him to remain in the game. Tait-Jones was assessed only one foul after that, in the second half, even while mixing it up in the paint against the UH bigs.

Tait-Jones also surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for his two seasons with the Tritons. He also had more than 1,000 points with Hilo. Maximo Milovich, who previously played at Biola, scored the 1,000th overall point of his career with a 3 in the second half. Milovich entered the game 1-for-7 on 3-point shots.

The ’Bows turned the ball over 12 times — six in each half — that were parlayed into 18 UCSD points. The ’Bows scored only four points off turnovers.

The smaller Tritons won the board battle 40-32. The ’Bows shot 27% from the field, including 5-for-23 on 3-point shots. The Tritons hit nine 3s in the first half.

For the first time in two months, the ’Bows had a bye week ahead of Saturday’s game. They did not play on Thursday, giving them a full week to prepare for the Tritons. Point guard Kody Williams, who missed the previous Saturday’s game with a sprained right ankle, was back in the starting lineup. But their usually dependable front court — Christensen, Harry Rouhliadeff, Jerome Palm and Gytis Nemeiksa — combined for 18 points on 5-for-23 shooting.

The ’Bows play their final homestand of the regular season this week. They host UC Riverside on Thursday and UC Davis on Saturday.