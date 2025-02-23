Hawaii finishes fourth in MPSF track and field

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii women’s track and field team finished fourth at the MPSF Indoor Championships on Saturday in Spokane, Wash.

The Rainbow Wahine, who won two individual events, finished with 70.5 points. Oregon State won the 13-team event with 128.5 points.

UH’s Lilian Turban won the high jump for the third consecutive year with a mark of 5 feet, 10.75 inches. She is the second UH athlete to win three consecutive indoor conference titles in an event (Annett Wichmann, pentathlon, 2007-09).

Tara Wyllie was a repeat winner in the triple jump after posting a school-record 41 feet, 6.5 inches.

No. 5 UH water polo team goes 1-1

The No. 5 Hawaii women’s water polo team beat California and lost to USC on Saturday at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, Calif.

In the first game, Ema Vernoux scored four goals, including the go-ahead score with 42 seconds remaining, as Hawaii beat No. 4 California 12-11.

Bernadette Doyle added three goals and three steals for the Rainbow Wahine (9-3). Daisy Logtens made six saves.

Janna Tauscher and Julia Bonaguidi each scored three goals for the Golden Bears (9-1).

In the second game, Emily Ausmus had three goals, three assists and three steals as No. 1 USC beat Hawaii 14-7.

Vernoux and Jordan Wedderburn each scored two goals for the Rainbow Wahine. Logtens made eight saves.

The Trojans improved to 14-0.

UH Hilo basketball teams split with Jessup

Julio Montes II finished with 15 points, Jake Kosakowski added 13 and Andre Norris had 12 as the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team beat Jessup 74-69 on Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.

Nadjrick had nine rebounds and five blocks for the Vulcans (17-11, 10-8 PacWest).

Wyatt Studer scored 14 points for the Warriors (8-17, 5-14).

>> Tatiana Newsome scored 12 points, and Amari Guiton and Andrea Jovicevic each added 11 as the Jessup women beat Hawaii Hilo 59-44.

The Warriors (14-13, 9-10 PacWest) led 34-14 at halftime.

Caiyle Kaupu and Jazmine Soto each scored 11 points for the Vulcans (6-18, 4-14).