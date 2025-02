Hawaii’s Ofeck Hazan, left, ‘Eleu Choy, Adrien Roure, Tread Rosenthal, Louis Sakanoko and Kristian Titriyski celebrated a point against Stanford during their match on Feb. 7.

After a long day watching his team win two matches to end a quick road trip to North Carolina, Charlie Wade kept it simple with no complaints.

“We got to play a lot of volleyball, so all good,” the Hawaii head coach said in a phone interview.

More than nine hours after the first serve of the Rainbow Warriors’ 25-19, 25-11, 25-27, 25-19 win over Catawba College at Goodman Arena in Salisbury, N.C., No. 4 Hawaii ended Saturday roughly 50 miles away inside Levine Center in Charlotte, N.C., where it held off Queens (N.C.) 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20 to complete its fourth win in three days.

UH was scheduled to fly home this morning at 5:30 and arrive in Hawaii in the early afternoon following the last nonconference road trip of the season.

Hawaii went almost exclusively to its bench in the first match, with freshman Kainoa Wade recording a career-high 18 kills and freshman Finn Kearney reaching a career high of his own with 14 kills while hitting .393.

The regular starting unit returned to the floor against the Royals, with freshman Kristian Titriyski leading all players with 18 kills and sophomore Louis Sakanoko adding 15 kills while hitting over .500 for the second time in three days.

Sakanoko took two serving turns in the first match and senior libero ‘Eleu Choy played every point in both matches.

Otherwise, it was mostly two completely different teams to play on Saturday, including 6-foot-6 freshman Victor Lowe, who made his UH debut at setter and had 45 assists, five digs, two aces and two kills against the Indians (6-8).

“Great for Finn, Kainoa, Justin (Todd), all of those guys to play a full match,” Charlie Wade said. “They hadn’t played a full match like that, so that was great, and even though that is a new program, they had a lot of older guys, graduate guys and they played pretty good.”

Todd, who had six kills and assisted on five blocks, came back to help Hawaii close out the Royals (9-7) in the fourth set of UH’s second match with three kills in four swings and two block assists. He sat out the first three sets.

“We made a switch to Justin Todd and he really impacted the game from the jump,” Wade said. “He touched a few other balls. He had an ace on his first service turn. He really contributed and helped us get a little cushion to start.”

Choy tied his season high with eight digs in the first match and then topped that with 11 against Queens, which had never won a set in its first six meetings against Hawaii.

That changed when Chance Shampine put down one of his team-high 16 kills to end the third set.

Hawaii lost the set despite hitting .552 with 18 kills and only two errors. The Royals had three big aces in the set and held UH without one.

“Welcome to men’s volleyball,” Wade said. “They got every bounce, everything went their way, but that’s kind of the world of men’s volleyball now. There’s more resources in the market, so everybody is getting better players. There’s certainly an upper echelon of teams, but teams are dropping games.”

Hawaii hit .345 or better in all four matches on the trip to improve to 13-1 entering the start of Big West Conference play this week.

UH will welcome No. 2 UC Irvine for home matches on Friday and Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.