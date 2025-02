Scoreboard – Feb. 23, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Wichita State vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Park.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

College: Wichita State vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF

ILH: 7 a.m. at Leilehua Golf Course and West Loch Golf Course.

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

Friday

At UH Manoa Tennis Courts

Hawaii 6, Eastern Washington 1

Singles

Azuma Visaya (UH) def. Tyler Waddock (EW) 6-1, 6-3

Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Tyler Dalos (EW) 6-2, 6-3

Karl Collins (UH) def. Drew Dillon (EW) 6-2, 6-1

Caden Kammerer (EW) def. Diego Dalisay (UH) 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Tianhao Hou (UH) def. Ashjot Bhatti (EW) 6-0, 2-0, retired

Andy Hernandez (UH) def. Brady Thomas (EW) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Visaya/Hou (UH) def. Kammerer/Dalos (EW) 6-3

Collins/Dalisay (UH) vs. Dillon/Waddock (EW) 4-4, unfinished

Hernandez/Snyder (UH) def. Bhatti/ Thomas (EWU) 6-2

Hawaii Pacific University 6, Eastern Washington 1

Singles

Jakub Beran (HPU) def. Tyler Waddock (EW) 3-6, 7-6, (10-8)

Mile Matic (HPU) def. Tyler Dalos (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Adam Vasir (HPU) def. Drew Dillon (EW) 7-5, 6-3

Finnegan Heber (HPU) def. Caden Kammerer (EW) 6-1, 6-2

Yannick Heitzeberg (HPU) def. Arshjot Bhatti (EW) 6-3, 6-4

Arthur Pery (HPU) def. Brady Thomas (EW) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Beran/Matic (HPU) def. Dalos/Kammerer (EW) 6-1

Dillon/Waddock (EW) def. Heitzeberg/ Heber (HPU) 6-3

Bhatti/Thomas (EW) def. Jon William Karlstad/Vasir (HPU) 6-2

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Friday

At Francis Wong Stadium

Fresno Pacific 12, Hawaii Hilo 2, 7 inn.

Leading hitter—Hilo: Vance Oshiro 2-4, 2 RBIs

Fresno Pacific 9, Hawaii Hilo 1, 7 inn.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Mason Cook 2-3, 2b, HR; Bryce Lindberg 2b.

KING KEKAULIKE PRESEASON TOURNAMENT

Friday

Aiea 9, Lahainaluna 8, 6 inn.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 5, Waianae 4, 6 inn.

Kamehameha-Maui 9, Oxnard (Calif.) 3, 5 inn.

Kaiser 4, Maui High 0

Kamehameha-Hawaii 5, King Kekaulike 1, 5 inn.

ILH

Friday

JV

Kamehameha 6, Saint Louis 1

BASKETBALL

HHSAA BOYS ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAMS

Division I

Caelan Fernando, Saint Louis

Tate Takamiya, Punahou

Trey Ambrozich, University

Pupu Sepulona, Saint Louis

Ronin Naihe, Kahuku

Most Outstanding Player: Zion White, Punahou

Division II

Layden Kauka, Kohala

Sebastian Peterson, Seabury Hall

Vander Eberhard, Hawaii Prep

Shealand Kazama, Aiea

Jayden Hook, Kohala

Most Outstanding Player: Bromo Dorn, Seabury Hall

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

At Sand Island Park

Saturday

Hawaii Hilo 12, Chaminade 1, 5 inn.

W—Madison Rabe.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Jayda Favela 2 runs; Lexie Tilton 2-4, 2 runs; Victoria Macias 2-2, 2 RBIs; Kanoe Piltz 2-3, 2 RBIs; Mariah Antoque 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Hailey Gibson 2-3.

Hawaii Hilo 4, Chaminade 3, 9 inn.

W—Tehani Seto.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Kanoe Piltz 4-5, 2 runs; Chenoa Cainglit 3b, 2 RBIs; Mariah Antoque 3-5, 2b; Hailey Gibson 3-5. CU: Taryn Fujioka 2b, 2 RBIs; Larchelle Tuifao 2-4.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic

At Queen’s Beach, Waikiki

Saturday

No. 5 Stanford 5, No. 12 Hawaii 0

Brooke Rockwell/Ruby Sorra def. Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo 21-18, 21-19

Taylor Wilson/Charlotta Bell def. Julia Lawrenz/Sydney Amiatu 16-21, 21-15, 15-11

Kelly Belardi/Avery Jackson def. Sydney Miller/Alana Embry 21-12, 21-18

Chloe Hoffman/Clara Stowell def. Jesse Mann/Jasmine Wandeler 21-14, 17-21, 18-16

Emma Morris/Ashley Vincent def. Kristen Serrano/Sophie Buschmann 21-19, 21-10

Babi Gubbins/Indigo Clarke (STAN) vs. Amirah Ali/Ayva Moi (UH), no result

No. 2 TCU 5, No. 12 Hawaii 0

Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno def. Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo 21-7, 21-11

Hailey Hamlett/Anhelina Khmil def. Julia Lawrenz/Sydney Amiatu 21-16, 21-13

Maria Gonzalez/Allanis Navas def. Alana Embry/Sydney Miller 21-15, 21-12

Ana Vergara/Olivia Clines def. Jesse Mann/Jasmine Wandeler 21-15, 21-12

Stacy Reeves/Sofia Izuzquiza def. Kristen Serrano/Sophie Buschmann 21-8, 21-15

Kaitlyn Bradley/Elea Beutel (TCU) vs. Kendall Kaelin/Tessa Marocco (UH), no result