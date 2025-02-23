O’Brien, Rodriguez combine on 1-hitter to lift UH by Wichita State

Right-handed pitchers Liam O’Brien and Freddy Rodriguez combined on a one-hitter to lead Hawaii to a 7-1 victory over Wichita State at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 1,392 saw the Rainbow Warriors win three times in this four-game series to improve to 7-1. The Shockers fell to 2-5.

Relying on a fastball touched 96 mph and a curveball, O’Brien pitched 5 1/3 hitless innings, striking out six, and exited with a runner on first with one out in the sixth. Rodriguez eventually gave up a sacrifice fly, but did not allow a run the rest of the way. ‘

“It’s been pretty crazy right now,” said O’Brien, a transfer from Gonzaga who has not allowed a hit in 10 1/3 innings this season. “It’s great. I’m glad I came out of the gates swinging. It feels pretty good.”

O’Brien, who has preparing to be the back-end reliever, was notified Sunday morning of his start.

“I got the call from my pitching coach (Keith Zuniga) this morning,” O’Brien said. “I had no idea, which was kind of good because I didn’t have time to think about it. It was good. I got a good night’s sleep.”

Catcher Hunter Faildo said O’Brien and Rodriguez “made it easy on me. They were in the zone. It was fun.”

Shortstop Elijah Ickes and left fielder Draven Nushida, who entered as a pinch hitter, each drove in two runs for the ’Bows.