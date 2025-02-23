Las Vegas Advisor: Visitor numbers show continuous upswing

The Las Vegas visitor count continues to rise. With all the numbers in, just under 41.7 million visitors came to town in 2024, representing a 2.1% increase over 2023. The count was below 2016’s record total of 42.9 million, but has increased every year since the pandemic-muted 19 million in 2020 and is expected to challenge the record this year. Most visitors arrived by air, and Reid International Airport set a record with 58.4 million passengers, up 1.4% from the previous record of 57.6 million in 2023.

Megabucks hits: The Megabucks jackpot was hit last week at the Virgin River Casino in Mesquite, a city located 80 miles north of Las Vegas. The jackpot paid $12,371,365 and was the first Megabucks to hit anywhere in Nevada in more than a year.

New parking fee: On the heels of the recently initiated parking fee at OYO near the Strip, another off-Strip casino has made the jump to paid parking. The Westgate now charges $10 per day to park, both in the parking garages and in the rear lot that enters into the sports book.

Allegiant numbers: In its annual rankings of entertainment venues, Billboard magazine named Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium the No. 1 U.S. destination for 2024. Allegiant attracted more than 650,000 fans to 15 major touring acts last year. Overall, the shows sold $118 million worth of tickets, first out of all U.S. stadiums. Only Estadio GNP Seguros Mexico City sold more tickets than Allegiant, with $135 million in revenue from 1.5 million attendees.

Question: Is card counting in blackjack illegal?

Answer: No. Using a device (e.g., a computer) to assist in counting cards is illegal, but counting using only your brain is completely legal. However, if a casino suspects you of counting, it’s legal for it to refuse to deal to you, or even to ban you from the property completely. It happens.

