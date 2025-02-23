Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 23, 2025

Honolulu resident Anni Suzuki took a trip to Colorado and made a fun discovery: a Hawaii-themed concession within a Walmart in Parker, Colo., called Hokulia. “It sells local snacks, including shave ice,” Suzuki said. Photo by Kary Davy.

While visiting Prague in the Czech Republic, Heather Yee of Honolulu stopped for a snapshot at Aloha Bistro Bar and Hangar Honolulu. Photo by her husband, Sei Yee.

Karma Lekshe Tsomo of Waialua, center, and her buddies Debbie Azama-Park and Jane Nagai, were all smiles and shakas at Hilo Hostel in Nara, Japan. “The location is very convenient for going holoholo to the exquisite ancient temples nearby,” Tsomo said. Photo by Hilo.

