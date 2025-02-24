HFD airlifts hiker after night spent on Kaaawa trail

Honolulu firefighters over the weekend rescued a man in his 50s after he spent the night in a precarious spot on the Pu‘u Manamana Trail in Kaaawa.

The Honolulu Fire Department had received a 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a hiker in distress on the advanced trail. Five units with 14 personnel responded.

The man was not injured, but reported being stuck in a precarious location and was unable to descend the trail on his own.

Firefighters found the hiker but were unable to extract him with the Air 1 helicopter due to safety hazards associated with the location. The hiker confirmed he had enough water and sustenance to spend the night in the Koolaus.

HFD resumed the rescue operation at first light on Sunday and airlifted the man without incident to a landing zone at 7:20 a.m. He declined medical attention.

No other injuries were reported.

HFD also rescued a woman in her 20s from a precarious spot at Pu‘u Manamana just about a month ago. She was not injured, either.

Pu‘u Manamana is described on websites as one of the most challenging trails on the island with “intermediate, yet dangerous climbing.” It is not listed as one of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources’ sanctioned Na Ala Hele trails.