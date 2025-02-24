HPD setting up impaired driving checkpoints

The Honolulu Police Department is setting up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations across the island between Mar. 1 through Apr. 30, according to a news release.

Checkpoints will be up on St. Patrick’s Day, Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Day and the Easter holiday weekend.

Between Jan. 29, 2024, and Jan. 29, HPD officers have made 1,627 impaired driving arrests, according to department statistics. There were 51 fatal traffic collisions on Oahu last year and 46 crashes that resulted in critical injuries.

There have been five critical motor vehicle collisions and 10 deaths on Oahu so far this year, according to HPD. The 10 deaths are up from five fatalities at the same time last year.

“The HPD wants to remind the public to never drink and drive. The legal drinking age is 21, and promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one-year imprisonment,” read a statement from the department.

Honolulu police officers have been conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week since September 2024 and will continue through September as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The program pays for at least one at least one sobriety checkpoint every week, statewide, during the 12-month federal fiscal year.