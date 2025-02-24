Jack in the Box’s CEO Darin Harris resigns

Fast-food restaurant chain Jack in the Box said today its CEO, Darin Harris, is stepping down but will remain as a consultant through March 14.

Harris, who has been at the helm for nearly five years, has accepted a new position outside of the restaurant industry, the company said.

Jack in the Box’s finance chief Lance Tucker, who joined in January, has been appointed to serve as interim principal executive officer, effective February 24.

The San Diego, California-based company has been grappling with weaker demand as consumers have pulled back spending owing to rising inflationary woes.