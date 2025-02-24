Kauai man, 76, dies after solo crash into highway guardrail

Kauai police say a 76-year-old man has died after crashing his truck into a guardrail in front of the Eleele Shopping Center Friday evening.

Police said at about 6:20 p.m., the man was traveling eastbound on Kaumualii Highway in a 2002 Dodge truck when he struck the guardrail for unknown reasons.

Responding officers and paramedics found the driver unresponsive, and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

He was taken to the Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.

Kaumuali‘i Highway was closed in both directions for approximately one hour while police conducted an on-scene investigation.

Police said speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.