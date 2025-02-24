Lester Holt to step down as anchor of ‘NBC Nightly News’

Lester Holt, the veteran NBC newscaster and anchor of the “NBC Nightly News” over the past decade, announced today that he will step down from the flagship evening newscast in the coming months.

Holt told colleagues that he would remain at NBC, expanding his duties at “Dateline,” where he serves as the show’s anchor.

“It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do,” Holt, 65, wrote in a memo to colleagues.

He said that he would continue anchoring the evening news until “the start of summer.” The network did not immediately name a successor.

Holt provided a steady hand to “NBC Nightly News” when he ascended to the job in 2015. The evening newscast was mired in a scandal after it was revealed that Brian Williams, the anchor at the time, had embellished a story about a helicopter attack in Iraq.

Holt, then the weekend anchor of the “NBC Nightly News,” filled in for Williams for several months, and then was given the job full time after it was decided that Williams would move over to MSNBC after a suspension.

In a note to staff, Janelle Rodriguez, the executive vice president of programming at NBC News, applauded Holt’s tenure, and for leading the newscast “during some of the country’s most fraught and challenging times in the past decade.”

“Quite simply, Lester is the beating heart of this news organization,” she wrote.

Holt’s departure comes at a time of change for many news divisions. A slew of veteran anchors — Hoda Kotb, Chris Wallace, Chuck Todd — have left their jobs in recent months.

The “CBS Evening News” recently transitioned to a new format, turning to two anchors and a slew of correspondents to lead its 6:30 program in lieu of a single person reading off the news.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company