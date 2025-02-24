Motorcyclist, 35, seriously hurt after colliding with police car

The Honolulu Police Department says a 35-year-old motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing into a police car in Ewa Beach on Sunday.

HPD says at about 10:17 a.m., a police officer was at a stop in the traffic lane of the Farrington Highway on-ramp when his vehicle was struck by the motorcyclist, who had exited westbound off of Fort Weaver Road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, to a hospital in serious condition.

The police officer was taken to a hospital in good condition.

At this time, police said speed may be a contributing factor to the collision. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

No further details were available. The investigation is ongoing.